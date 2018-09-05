When elected, Rep. Martha McSally pledged her commitment to her constituents at 100 percent, surely she doesn't believe that only 3 percent are against Trump, but it seems that way when she pledges 97 percent loyalty to President Trump. It is fairly apparent by her ads that McSally follows Trump's spitefulness and method of campaigning. The pink tutu ad is a disgrace and I hope it stops more like myself from voting for her.
Leslie Carney
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.