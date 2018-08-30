Re: the Aug. 30 letter to the editor "McSally's attack ad should focus on future, not past."
My fellow reader from Midtown is on target condemning Rep. McSally’s current attack ad which combines waving the bloody shirt with attacking Rep. Sinema’s protest against American interventions in Afghanistan and Syria 17 years ago. The reader wonders about what McSally has done or what she will do.
I suggest that McSally’s record in the House speaks for itself. It has been marked by her ignoring her constituents at public events, voting consistently with the Republican majority for bills that will raise our taxes, impede our access to health care, curtail services to the most needy among us, stifle immigration by raising the specter of crime and social disorder, and even threaten social insurance programs that we have paid for over the years.
I imagine that young Ms. Sinema was demonstrating against the ill-advised actions of the Bush Administration in invading Iraq in response to the attacks of 9/11. These demonstrations were aimed at the administration's actions, not personally directed at those service people in harm's way; a fact Rep. McSally conveniently overlooks.
Paul Waugaman
East side
