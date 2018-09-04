It didn’t take long for Martha McSally to go low. In her new campaign ad comparing her to Kyrsten Sinema, McSally poses next to an A-4 Skyhawk (a plane she never flew, but John McCain was shot down in). Sinema is shown at a 2003 anti-war rally wearing a pink dress.
As she often reminds us, McSally served her country with distinction. Sinema has, too, along a different path. It was McSally who challenged the Pentagon to stop forcing female U.S. service members to wear the traditional abaya when they served in Saudi Arabia. How sad that she would now play the “silly girl” card. Does McSally believe the only attire suitable for a strong woman is a military flight suit?
McSally’s ad aims to trivialize and embarrass Sinema. OK, that’s politics. But how long would a male candidate get away with running this ad, with its blatant sexist innuendo?
Amy and Michael Rule
Midtown
