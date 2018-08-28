Rep. Martha Mc Sally served honorably in the military. I will bet she probably worked with and depended on blacks and Latinos to succeed in the combat missions she was assigned to. It makes me wonder how she can, in good conscience, throw 97 percent of her efforts in Congress to support a misogynistic, racist, xenophobic, draft dodger. As a veteran and an independent I was hoping that she would draw on her military experience to work for ALL of the citizens of Arizona. She hasn’t, and I see no reason to think she would do so in the Senate.
John Ziegelbauer
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.