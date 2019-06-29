While McSally was correct to laud the University of Arizona Cancer Center, she failed to add one very important point. Within the last two weeks the Trump administration for which she is a fawning advocate ordered NIH funding cuts. These particular cuts were directed toward research into pediatric cancers.
Does McSally think her constituents are as uninformed as she appears to be or as uncaring? Perhaps after seeing the young patients being treated McSally might find the courage to stand up to those responsible for funding cuts. One can only hope our selected Senator can do that.
Sandra Heater
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.