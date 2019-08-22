Re: the August 4 article "McSally should be more transparent on Air Force rape claim."
Thank you, Tim Seller, for making public what many of my women friends and I have been saying privately since Martha McSally made her claim of having been raped then obstructed any legitimate investigation by refusing to name the alleged perpetrator. That act of cowardice did two things: it gave an alleged rapist license to roam free, raping at will and it planted seeds of doubt about every male Air Force officer she ever served with.
Then, to go beyond odious, Martha publicly called Army Colonel Spletstoser a liar, and while perched way up there on her Throne of Self-Righteousness, declared she hopes Col Spletstoser “gets the help she needs.” Maybe Martha is the one who needs to get help.
There’s a saying in the military: If you’re gonna talk the talk, you gotta walk the walk. Martha seems to have the talk part down pat, the walk – not so much.
Lou Terry
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.