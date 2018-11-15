As I write this, Kyrsten Sinema is on track to be our next U.S. senator. Her apparent victory is a triumph of honesty, integrity and dignity. Martha McSally ran one of the dirtiest and most dishonest campaigns in American history. It was frustrating to wake up every morning and hear McSally's out and out lies about supporting pre-existing conditions, and her attacks on Sinema's patriotism and record. Let's hope McSally is not rewarded for her despicable behavior with an appointment to John McCain's Senate seat.
Tony Zinman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.