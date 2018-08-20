My thanks to the Star for the recent self-penned endorsements of state candidates for elected office. Each writer appeared to present themselves in a positive light, emphasizing their positions on issues of importance. All were generally polite and respectful. All — except Martha McSally — avoided aggressive personal attacks. McSally chose to personalize her venomous comments toward and about her opponent, Kyrsten Sinema. Hardly conducive to establishing positive working relationships.
It appears that 26 years of viewing life through the gunsights of combat aircraft haven't engendered the compassion, empathy, insights and judgement, let alone disposition, sufficient to be an elected public servant. As we evaluate candidates, it is important to consider how their life experiences have shaped their perceptions and perceived solutions to problems. Aggressive posturing, solutions based on force, and a derisive attitude toward opponents show a lack of thoughtful, diplomatic problem-solving capability.
Arizona deserves better.
Jeff Whitmore
Midtown
