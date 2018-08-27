McSally's latest TV Ad against Sinema made me sick. Strong leader, Martha? Maybe you haven't heard of Gandhi or Mandela? A dangerous world requires Diplomacy. Despite nearly 20 years of protests, the Afghan. disaster goes on without any end in sight. So what is the plan? How many more Americans have to die? How many more trillions of our taxpayer dollars flushed? If your idea of 'strong leader' is only bombing and killing, well, YOU fail the test.
Lynda Hendrell
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.