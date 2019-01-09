I have just finished calling our senators and representative to encourage them not to give into fear-mongering as an excuse to build a totally unnecessary wall. My calls to Kyrsten Sinema and Ann Kirkpatrick were immediately answered by staff and my opinions registered. However, a phone call to Martha McSally brings up a voice mailbox, which of course won’t register my opinion because it is full.
This is not the first time I have called McSally’s office — I did so when she was the representative from this district. And guess what — her box was “full” every time I called. She made it abundantly clear that she was not interested in her constituents’ opinions, and instead spent her time shining her Trump lackey badge. So, if you want to express yourself to Sen. McSally, don’t waste your time — she isn’t listening.
Beth Dingman
Green Valley
