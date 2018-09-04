I adore Kyrsten Sinema for taking disrespect from Martha McSally's campaign ads and not lowering herself to Martha's level. Kyrsten stays true to herself without any disrespect towards her running mates. She truly is caring towards the people and takes into consideration what she will do to improve our communities, country and the people. On the other side of the coin, it takes an insecure person to belittle someone for her own path in our upcoming election.
Martha has only talked about herself and listed her own accomplishments while shooting down Kyrsten. What has Kyrsten done to Martha? Nothing! Kyrsten if you read this you stay positive and true to yourself and the people. Your character will take you far. Let Martha's insecurities bounce right off of you and I know you will because you have not one ugly bone in your body. We need more people like Kyrsten!
Joni Chandler
Midtown
