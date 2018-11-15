Re: the Nov. 14 column "Arizona voters overlooked pink tutu, rejected McSally's negative campaign."
I am truly disappointed that Martha McSally lost the race for U.S. Senate, but Tim Steller is correct that, very unwisely and unnecessarily, she ran a negative campaign. But Kyrsten Sinema's was disingenuous at best, dishonest as well, in claiming that "pre-existing conditions" would not be covered by Republican plans. The "how" indeed needed to be spelled out, but the sham is to pretend that Obamacare is sustainable without major change.
John Johnson
Foothills
