Re: the Aug. 12 column "Why McSally will win GOP primary for Senate."
Columnist Diego Rivera is probably right about Martha McSally winning the Republican primary. But she has been an abysmal failure at representing southern Arizona. She doesn’t have an original thought, parroting whatever Paul Ryan tells her. She has avoided meeting constituents except in tightly controlled and/or paid settings. She had to be embarrassed into holding the only town hall of her entire tenure.
Her voting record is equally shameful, voting to weaken environmental laws and the Affordable Care Act and towards privatizing the VA. She voted 13 times in 2018 alone to gut consumer protection laws and voted for the two most draconian anti-immigration bills (which failed to get even a Republican majority). We can do better than this for Arizona. We need representatives and senators who are authentic, responsive and transparent in their duties as public servants. Martha McSally has failed us in all these ways.
Gail Kamaras
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.