Re: the Feb. 25 column "Plan would require AZ initiatives to get voter support in all districts."
We need to think carefully about requiring signatures in all districts; that could become a double-edged sword, depending on who you are. As Rep. Epstein said, all somebody would have to do is pour a ton of money into one small district. How about just raising the bar statewide, say, to two thirds of the vote, four fifths for constitutional changes or to impose or raise any tax or fee, but a straight majority to repeal or reduce either of the above?
Joe Cottom
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.