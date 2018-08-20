President Trump was elected because he isn’t a politician. Politicians promise anything to get elected, then spend an inordinate amount of time fundraising and not doing a damn thing they campaigned on.
President Trump is pursuing campaign promises and getting nothing but push back from Democrats, media and the press. The amount of negative reporting is simply overwhelming. Because of bias and untruthful reporting, he goes to Twitter to get his message to the American people. Which, I am sure doesn’t please the media.
You want us to believe you’re just like us. Hard working, average Joes, doing the best job you can. Then below the editorial you print David Fitzsimmon’s depiction of the burning of the books by the Nazis in 1933. I personally don’t think you’re the "enemy of the people," you’re also not champions of truthful, honest and unbiased reporting.
Thomas Blaney
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.