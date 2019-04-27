Re: the April 19 article "Seeing migrants' struggles in Jesus' crucifixion."
Thank you Rev. Bart & Rev. Allison for your Good Friday reflection op-ed. Meeting human needs certainly is part of the Gospel of Christ. It doesn't take an advanced degree in theology, to respond compassionately to human suffering in front of us. As these desperate families, who are our neighbors from the south, flock to our borders in this generation. It helps me to reflect on my ancestors who flocked to our eastern shores a century ago. Struggling families, coming to the U. S. with hope for a better life. It has been the "American Way." That is why I call Scott Warren, a patriot. The charges should be dropped. That is why I pray in thanksgiving for the work of all who are receiving the asylum seekers and helping them to have their day in court, and find hospitality in the meantime.
David Buer, ofm
Bisbee
