Up to 15,000 members of the finest fighting force in the world are being sent to the U.S. southern border to confront a smaller group of would-be-immigrants/refugees. They will supplement the more than 9,500 U.S. Border Agents and 2,000 National Guard troops that are already at the border. Altogether possibly 20,000 to 25,000 will confront this group, which includes women and children. This whole thing is beneath the dignity of our uniquely trained troops. The troops will probably spend Thanksgiving and Christmas away from their families , however if they help in any way for those seeking a better and more secure life, the time away from their families will be worth it. Don't forget that part of "the wall" is included in the millions of dollars that this is costing. The wall that no one wants.
jerry lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.