The Arizona House just passed a bill allowing employers to pay people aged 22 and younger who work 20 hours or less per week, the meager wage of $7.25/hour. My wife and I are small-business owners who employ five to eight people at any given time. We comply with the state minimum wage of $11.00/hour and try to pay more when possible.
This attempt to circumvent the Arizona minimum wage law is an immoral and disgraceful act by our Legislature. It targets students, people of color, poor families who need added income and people who need to work two jobs to survive. As an employer, I could fire a 40 hour/week employee and higher two 20 hour/week workers and save $150 per week. This is tantamount to a regressive tax on these people, who by the way tend to spend 100 percent of their income and support our local economy. Shame on corporate America and their political lackeys.
Kent Solberg
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.