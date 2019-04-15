Every job I had started at or very close to minimum wage, took them just to get my foot in the door. Raising the minimum wage is a “Political Vote Buy” Scam, it is only temporary, lasting 6 months to a year. A side “Benefit” is that it often also causes employers to cut back employees. More importantly Employers who rely on unskilled minimum wage workers, will increase “Products” cost, inflation, it spreads though out the market place. Skilled Workers getting above minimum wage demand wage increases and usually get them, the Minimum Wage Increase disappears again. The People hurt by Minimum Wage increase are the retired, fixed income folks, Social Security takes time to catch up, many Pension Plans do not have mandatory Inflation increases.
Demanding Government increase minimum wage is a fools “Fix”, sold to fools as a Politicians Vote Buy scam! Get your foot in the door, get a skill, work hard, be professional and you will get a long way above the Fools Minimum Wage Scam!
John Schmelzkopf
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.