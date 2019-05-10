The key senator in Arizona proposed a law that would change Minimum wage for workers under 22 years of age. This would make changes to the bill and create a sub-minimum wage in Arizona. This change would be devastating to students and young workers who strive to pay for school or support their family . It’s discriminating to younger employees who work just as hard as those over the age of 22. Grantham utilizes the fact that students who go to school have less time to work. He says, “Students are more like seasonal workers,” neglecting the fact that those same students might need more money to pay for school. Grantham goes on to put student workers in a “special class” and unfairly implying that they shouldn’t get paid the full voter-mandated minimum wage. We don’t want to make students choose between school or a good-paying job. Arizona should support student workers, not belittle them.
Arturo Duarte
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.