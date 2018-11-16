Seven hundred thousand dollars plus missing from the school voucher program and no way to trace or get it refunded and Diane Douglas says this was because her department didn't get money for oversight? Come on, Diane! Surely, you know the names of those who received vouchers, the institutions into which the money was deposited, and the account numbers. Did the children of those parents go to private or public school? Easy enough to find out about that. If they didn't go to private schools and spent the money on other things, they need to reimburse the state government and, if not that, be sued! This money comes from public school coffers and dings them twice--once when the money is taken for vouchers and again when those children enroll in public schools and are a cost for the public schools. Is it you can't or don't want to trace those "missing" funds? Are they lining someone's pockets?
Barbara Mongan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.