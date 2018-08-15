Re: the Aug. 13 letter to the editor "Elect Democrats as a check on Trump."
By all means, let's give money to the national Democratic party in getting Democrats elected to the U.S. Congress. But let us also remember that politics, like charity, begins at home. The U.S. House of Representatives, the Arizona House of Representatives and the Arizona Senate are the real "We The People" opportunities available to all citizens. We get a crack at these offices every two years.
So, give your money, but please — be a voter! Vote your values. Get informed. Inform your friends and family. Talk to your neighbors. Vote all the way to the end of the ballot. Vote for your school board. Vote for the Arizona Corporation Commissioners. Turn your state Legislative District blue. Turn Congressional District 2 blue. Turn the U.S. Senate seat blue. This is all about each citizen's personal influence and happens at the polling place and in the mail boxes in each precinct. All politics is local.
G.T. Warren
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.