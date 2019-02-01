Why is it when the State of Arizona legislators get the money they did not expect to have, they immediately have to discuss tax cuts? This is at the same time they are talking about finding money for adequate funding for schools, teachers and repairing roads. The reason? The Republicons don't want to be accused of raising taxes, even though they have no problems with assessing additional fees. They must feel that if the voters vote for necessary funds, it gets them off the hook. Sort of a cowardly way out.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.