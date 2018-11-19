Re: the Nov. 18 guest column "Why I'm leaving the GOP, becoming a Democrat."
I read Randy Moody's piece and he has become a standard Democrat. His comments about "the religious right" are right out of the DNC talking points. I am not personally religious, but I have seen how those who are have found themselves on the defensive the past 20 years. Abortion, which I support for the first 20 weeks of pregnancy, seems to be the reason why for all Democrats.
Teachers' unions have just about destroyed public education and the antipathy of their supporters toward charter schools in revealing. The monopoly must be maintained. They want "choice" about abortion but not education. The more recent trend of the Democrat Party to socialism is not mentioned by this "former Republican" so he must be OK with that, as well. He has been a Democrat for quite a while, I would say.
Michael T Kennedy
Foothills
