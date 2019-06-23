Several letter writers have talked about the scenic views, or lack thereof in the Santa Rita Mountains. Scenic view is a subjective, term and is different for everybody. The view of the Grand Canyon is scenic and beautiful. The view of a rocky mountain is scenic and beautiful. The scene of thousands of acres of perfectly flat ground growing with millions of mustard plants and their beautiful yellow flowers is strikingly beautiful. What we have in the Santa Rita Mountains, is a living breathing part of life and not just scenery. It is an integral part of the plants, animals, and humans that are lucky enough to see and be in the beauty of the area. Scenic? Everybody’s choice, but no one can deny loss to all concerned if it is reduced to a hole. No one can say this would be scenic.
Russell Silberschlag
Foothills
