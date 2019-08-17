My daughter Randi Dorman is the candidate for Mayor who will make a big difference in Tucson's future. Her vision for Tucson (randidormanformayor.com) is based on her experiences as a business and community leader. As President of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), she helped make MOCA known worldwide. As Chairwoman of Downtown Tucson Partnership, the group created the DTP Connects program and helped find permanent or temporary housing for 95% of the people experiencing homelessness in downtown.
Randi is the candidate that understands economic development because of her experience with businesses large and small. A diverse and vibrant local economy will help increase revenues to pay for public services (such as road repair), education initiatives, provide job opportunities (to keep the youth in Tucson), and protect the environment. With your vote, Randi Dorman can become the first Female Mayor and bring the vision and fresh ideas that Tucson needs.
Monika Dorman
Foothills
