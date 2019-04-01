Buried on page 17 of the Star is a story about the congressional ratification of the recently negotiated update to the NAFTA trade treaty with Mexico and Canada. The outcome of the approval fight is important to Tucson’s economic future so we must all take a stand. The Star’s Editorial pages suggest that most Tucsonans hate Trump more than they love America. If I am unfair in my reasoning, here’s your chance to prove me wrong. Decide whether or not the treaty is good on its merits. If you like it, as I do, make your opinion known to those whose in Congress who say that it would hand Trump a political success. You will respond by saying that it is a victory for America.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
