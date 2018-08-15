Recent blasts of negative advertising between Ann Kirkpatrick and Matt Heinz are so disheartening. They both have convinced me that neither candidate is right for Congress from CD2. I'm looking for a decent, thoughtful and honorable person likely to promote the common good and be a force for rebalancing the legislative, executive and judicial branches of our republic. I still have my primary ballot and it looks like Bruce Wheeler will receive my support.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
