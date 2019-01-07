Just received my vehicle registration notice. The $32 Safe Highways tax more than doubled my $28 vehicle license fee. I drive an '06 piece of Detroit steel with 55,000 miles. Do the math and see how much I use the roads. The fair thing is to raise the gas tax and tax, somewhat more proportional to use of the roads.
If that is politically impossible, at least proportion the tax to the value of the vehicle. I pay the same tax as Gov. Ducey's rich friends driving Jaguars, Mercedes, Land Rovers. Congratulations, gov, you have found a new way to punish the poor and elderly and transfer wealth to the 1 percent. As a low income senior that $32 is over half of my weekly grocery bill. The gov's buddies won't even notice it. Who has the recall petitions? Where do I sign?
Nancy Martin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.