Re: the Nov. 30 article "Surprise: AZ drivers to pay $32 vehicle fee next year."
I am a new resident to Arizona. I moved here from Michigan to avoid not only the weather but being taxed on things the taxpayers voted down. In Michigan, the legislature raised gas taxes after the voters rejected a increase in vehicle registration fees. Now I find out that a unelected state employee has set the price of a new vehicle registration add-on fee for the vehicle owners of Arizona.
It's one thing if the people vote to increase fees or taxes. It's another if the state lawmakers avoid the taxpayers and use a backdoor tactic to get more revenue. This is not what I expected from my new home state. This is a blatant abuse of power. I hope that this is not business as usual. I have invested a lot of money in relocation and a new house. I don't want to be taxed out.
David Blaess
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.