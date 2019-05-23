The rates of car accidents due to texting and driving have increased throughout the years. Studies say, one out of every four car accidents in the United States is caused due to the use of an electronic device while driving. Texting and driving accidents are always dangerous; with one small distraction, it may create a horrible situation. A new texting and driving ban is essential for everyone; having the chance for the rate of car accidents in the United States to decrease. New rules and regulations for the driver and what to do with their electronic device while being in the driver's seat. The rules that are set for the driver are extremely important and should be followed as well. One car accident can cause so many lives to be shattered. Overall, the new texting and driving ban be for the best if the rules are followed as they should be.
Erika Gonzalez
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.