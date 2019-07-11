Nike, an American company, made a business choice we may or not agree with, but it was their business choice. Governor Ducey backed out of a deal with Nike that would have provided about 500 jobs indefinitely. Yet he has no problem supporting the Canada owned Rosemont Copper Mine that, yes, will provide hundreds of jobs, but for only 20 years. Rosemont will damage the mountain, the watershed, wildlife. Yet when asked at a meeting to inform our community about the mine, their representative was not able to answer the question, “What will you do to restore the area when you are finished mining?”
The double standard is mind boggling.
Marilyn Forstot
Sahuarita
