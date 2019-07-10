Governor Ducey:
One of the biggest threats to democracy occurs when officials ignore the rule of law and instead uphold the law in a way designed to increase their political capital.
Nike did NOTHING illegal in pulling a product line. Would you not be one of the first to defend the free enterprise system?
You know as well as anyone: dishonoring Betsy Ross’s legacy had nothing to do with Nike’s decision. You are simply playing politics, playing to your base, which you must regard as most gullible.
And for that you rob Goodyear and Arizona of 500 valuable jobs!
ann stormes
Foothills
