I am a concerned citizen who is appalled by the current local election process. I have an idea that might eliminate the fixing of elections, and return it to a democratic process. After the General Election; the Early Voter Ballots that are turned in at the last minute are tabulated, and often times, change the results. I propose that all Early Voter Ballots are verified and counted before the General Election. To further reduce the chance of any malfeasance, the results of the early voting should be kept private prior to the General Election.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.