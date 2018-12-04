Re: the Nov. 30 article "Surprise: AZ drivers to pay $32 vehicle fee next year."
So Gail Griffin, David Gowan, Becky Nutt and other state leaders keep bragging that they didn't raise taxes. But, of course, they don't say anything about the new vehicle registration fee to support public safety. Note the following from the ADOT notice: "Most motorists will pay $32 per vehicle, per year. Street-legal golf carts and primarily off-highway vehicles will pay $5. Those who register a vehicle annually or pay for a two- or five-year registration will pay the entire amount up front for each registered year."
I am certainly not opposed to supporting public safety, but I am opposed to disingenuous legislators who play around the edges of the truth. Too bad they couldn't have come up with such a simple scheme to finance public education. But not in their interest, I guess.
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista
