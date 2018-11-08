The successful $31 million campaign by the state's electric utilities proved enough to keep voters from requiring that the utilities generate at least half of their power from renewable sources by 2030. The ads constantly repeated that electric bills would go up hundreds or thousands of dollars unless 127 was defeated. It was. Certainly then, we should expect no rate increases from the electric utilities-right? Don't forget to check your electric bills over the next few years, so you can see whether or not the utilities are recouping their campaign ad expenses via rate increases on your electric bill.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.