I am a proud 30 year resident of the state of Arizona, a father, grandfather, husband, veteran, and small business owner. Over the last several weeks I, like many of my fellow Republicans, have watched the spectacle that has become Daniel McCarthy as he developed.
Leaders across the state and nation reached out to Daniel, asking him NOT to run. They know what the rest of us know—that several months of Daniel spending millions of his own dollars in attack ads will only hurt Senator Martha McSally, not Mark Kelly. Democrats did an outstanding job clearing the field for Mr. Kelly, knowing that a heated primary so close to November always hurts a candidate.
Unfortunately, in spite of the wishes of Republicans across the nation, McCarthy has chosen to run. One thing should be clear for all Republicans watching this race: No one will “Demand Daniel” more than the Democrats and Daniel himself.
Edward Lovejoy
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.