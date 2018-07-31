Re: the July 29 column "County board should examine sheriff-ICE connection."
Why shouldn't the Pima County Sheriff's Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement work together to process criminal illegal aliens? Tim Steller wants to frame the discussion about due process for illegal aliens instead of viewing the matter as addressing why illegal aliens are here in the first place. On one hand, these criminals are here illegally; and, two, these illegal aliens ICE is asking to be detained are felons. Steller's view of ICE is one of contempt. My view of ICE is that it's doing its job.
Roberto Martinez
South side
