So Martha proudly campaigns saying she supports Trump 97 percent of the time. Wow! I haven't supported or agreed with my parents or pastor or wife or children or friends 97 percent of the time! As an A-10 fighter pilot during the Cold War of the '70s and '80s in Europe and Korea, numerous tactical disagreements and debates were the crucible for winning strategies.
Ninety-seven percent fits the definition of a PUPPET and BOBBLE HEAD -- not someone we need in Washington supporting the blind "great divider" or the original "fake news provider" or the shallow "ignorant decider. Martha, what happened to your strong sense of independent womanhood and warrior mentality? Be a fighter pilot again! And also, remember, do so with TRUTH HONOR INTEGRITY RESPECT COURAGE... or step aside!
Phil "Bulldog" Bentley
25TFS/92TFS/333TFS/357TFS/358TFS
Phil Bentley
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.