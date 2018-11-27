Please tell Gov. Doug Ducey we don’t want Martha McSally appointed to Sen. McCain’s seat, as he has reportedly been considering (go to azgovernor.gov/engage/form/contact-governor-ducey). Arizona voters have already spoken. McSally proved herself unworthy by waging a multi-million dollar smear campaign in her losing Senate bid.
McSally’s history of deceptive campaigning extends back to her U.S. House CD 2 races during which she promised to be independent. When she won, she voted strictly on party lines. She supported her party’s tax cut and spending spree and increased the national debt by nearly 30 percent — to an unprecedented $25 trillion.
What did ordinary taxpayers get for the money? Did we get an improved infrastructure or health-care system? Strengthened Social Security? Good luck finding out. As CD2's representative, McSally refuses to hold town hall meetings with constituents. Please deliver a message to Gov. Ducey: No Senate appointment for McSally.
Mark Hengesbaugh
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.