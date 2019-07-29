The Daily Star has some nerve announcing an endorsement in the Tucson Mayoral Primary race after having virtually ignored the race. Oh, yes, I found two stories covering recent public candidate debates, but no stories involving one-on-one interviews with the candidates - didn’t that used to be a thing? Don’t you have reporters knowledgeable about local issues who can ask pertinent questions? But you apparently want us to accept your recommendation without any background. No attaboy for the Star on this - I’m endorsing Steve Farley, someone with experience who has shown his civic spirit in multiple ways over the years.
John Glaspey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.