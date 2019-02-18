Re: the Feb. 17 column "Star will drop 'Non Sequitur' over vulgar language."
The Star and Trump both make up false emergencies that aren’t! Who knew that we’d get two made-up emergencies in the same week? Trump is routinely vulgar (recall his “p-grabbing” vulgarity and his demeaning descriptions of Mexicans as “rapists” — yet the Star deems a vulgar, lying president perfectly okay to report on. To be consistent, the Star would have to drop coverage of Trump — what hypocrisy!
I’d say that editor Jill Jorden Spitz’s recent explanation to drop "Non Sequitur” over “vulgar language” is pure bull. The “offending words” are no more offensive than her refusal to accept cartoonist Wiley Miller’s heartfelt apology after a stellar career of over 30 years. I’d say her decision makes Spitz a cold, corporate, partisan shill.
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
