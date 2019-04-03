RE: the March 29 article "2-tiered minimum wage picks up support."
Arizona’s republican controlled Congress believes that if you are 22 years of age or younger, you don’t deserve a living wage.
If I am making $7.50 an hour and if that qualifies me for Medicaid, SNAP, or other social services. If I am making $12.00 an hour then maybe I won’t need to ask for government assistance. Allowing a company to avoid paying a living wage puts all of us who pay taxes in a position to supplement welfare of business. How is it just that you as a hardworking Arizonian would be placed in a position of making up for the shortfall of my $7.50 an hour income? Looks like the republican controlled AZ Congress approves corporate welfare. Regardless of public outcry these politicians vote to support their campaign donations before they vote on legislation that helps Arizona Citizens.
To quote Bernie is this what "The Race To The Bottom” looks like?
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
