Well before the election last month, I wrote to the Star that if Sinema won the senatorial election, Gov. Ducey would appoint the loser, McSally, to fill McCain's term. He just did what I predicted weeks ago he would do. While the action I predicted then was obvious, it is still backward, sad, and depressing to see. It appears that one can expect nothing better than the obvious from a hidebound ideological Republican.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.