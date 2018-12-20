Well before the election last month, I wrote to the Star that if Sinema won the senatorial election, Gov. Ducey would appoint the loser, McSally, to fill McCain's term. He just did what I predicted weeks ago he would do. While the action I predicted then was obvious, it is still backward, sad, and depressing to see. It appears that one can expect nothing better than the obvious from a hidebound ideological Republican.

Jeffrey Dean

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

