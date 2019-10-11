Regarding those that want to make Tucson a 'Sanctuary City', your willingness to subvert the rule of law is unbearable. ILLEGAL ALIENS are just that...ILLEGAL. They have scoffed at our laws with complete disregard them. The law breakers are then lavished with love and flowers by our own citizens that are plagued with their distorted views of right and wrong. To create a sanctuary for those lawbreakers in turn make the sanctuary givers you aiding and abetting the 'criminal.
The term 'Ciminal' can be applied to anyone that breaks a law. It doesn't have to be a Murderer, Rapist, or anything like that. If you break the law, you are a criminal...period!
Vote NO on that initiative that wants to make Tucson a Sanctuary City...do your patriotic duty!
Ron Wood
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.