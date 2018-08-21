Arizona Citizens Defense League spokesman Charles Heller dismissed the premise that a court order would stop someone from getting or possessing a gun. "On what planet?" he asked.
I suggest he look to our next door neighbor. Though many Arizonans consider California an alien planet, the bipartisan Lanterman-Petris-Short Act signed into law by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan has been in effect for over 50 years. I spent a good part of my career in that program; first as professional staff, then as assistant manager.
Any person may make a referral for evaluation, but only qualified professionals may institute a hold for evaluation. The judicial process safeguards the rights of any person subject to this act, but if they are adjudicated to be a "danger to self or others," or "unable to provide for their own food, shelter or clothing" and placed under LPS Conservatorship they may lose certain rights, including the right to possess a firearm.
The model exists if Arizona is interested.
Karen Harbert
Northeast side
