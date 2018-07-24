Hey Governor Ducey,
It is REPREHENSIBLE that Arizona allows a pharmacy to refuse a customer a prescription on moral/"religious" grounds.
Somebody in your administration put their own feelings/beliefs-ergo- "church"-before the State.
This has been a long, and arduous, on-going battle.
Yet it has a simple solution- think with your head, and not your "emotions"- use the LAW and not your "belief"
to make decisions which affect millions of people.
Rebuke this "Law"
Shields Templar
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.