Hey Governor Ducey,

It is REPREHENSIBLE that Arizona allows a pharmacy to refuse a customer a prescription on moral/"religious" grounds.

Somebody in your administration put their own feelings/beliefs-ergo- "church"-before the State.

This has been a long, and arduous, on-going battle.

Yet it has a simple solution- think with your head, and not your "emotions"- use the LAW and not your "belief"

to make decisions which affect millions of people.

Rebuke this "Law"

Shields Templar

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

