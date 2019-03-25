The front page of the Star reports that the UA-led OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has arrived at the asteroid Bennu and found it to be a stony rubble pile. Unfortunately that is also an accurate description of the current state of my garden. Those us of that are too excited to wait until 2023 when an OSIRIS soil sample will be returned to Earth invite the university team to check out my backyard. I will even supply the trowel.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
