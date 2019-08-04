It now appears the Governor "Two Scoops" is following the path of his idol "Cadet Bone Spurs". Just because I tweeted it, that does not make it mine or truthful. I am glad that he can lie with the best of them (Cadet Bone Spurs).
How can people who support these liars look at them selves in the mirror in the morning and accept who they are? I am not talking about the liars, I am talking about the lookers.
Maybe being older and a Vietnam Vet has changed my values. I believe in truth, treating others as you would like to be treated and mom, God and apple pie. To bad a lot of people talk the talk but don't walk the walk
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.