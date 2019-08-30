As we live in Oro Valley, we didn't have a vote in the mayoral primary election, but I wish we did. It is sad that an extreme such as Regina Romero will become our next mayor. Since moving here 16 years ago, Tucson has had some pretty good mayors, Bob Walkup and Jonathan Rothschild. I have seen Ms. Romero in action during city council meeting numerous times, she is out of touch with most of Tucson and is very divisive. The reason she won? Over 1/2 million dollars of outside money, something the Daily Star barely mentioned, this should have been front page news. Steve Farley only had less than $30,000 of outside money. What a shame Tucson. All I can say is good luck, you'll need it!
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.